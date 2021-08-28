Miami-Dade County opens Tropical Park COVID-19 testing site 24 hours

The Tropical Park COVID-19 testing site has expanded its hours and is now open 24 hours a day for PCR testing. Currently, the County is averaging over 24,000 COVID-19 tests per day and Tropical Park is one of the sites with the highest demand. The new schedule will increase access to more community members during the school year, make it more convenient to those with demanding work schedules, and reduce wait times.

“Increasing access to COVID-19 testing is vital to detect the virus as early as possible. I’m proud that we are able to provide this important service 24/7 to Miami-Dade families, and grateful to Nomi Health for being willing to work around the clock to serve our community,” says Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We want to make sure our community has access to all the tools they need to protect themselves and their loved ones, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible if you haven’t yet to help us stop the spread.”

Nomi Health, the operator in charge of Miami-Dade County testing and vaccination sites, currently works in six other states across the country in addition to supporting universities, airports and other organizations nationwide. Tropical Park is the first site under their management to be open 24 hours.

“Giving the community 24-hour access to testing at Tropical Park is critical to Nomi’s mission of ensuring everyone who needs a test can get one. We understand that many cannot leave work or school during the day, so this round-the-clock access allows people to get tested without sacrificing the demands of their schedules,” said Ron Goncalves, General Manager of Florida for Nomi Health. “We’re thrilled to support the Mayor in this effort as we expand testing across the County. We’re also pleased to report that most wait times across the County-led sites now average 15 minutes. We’re honored to serve Miami-Dade amid the spike and do our part in helping keep the community safe.”

