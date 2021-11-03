Zoo Miami breaks all-time attendance record by welcoming more than 1 million guests in 2021

MIAMI, FL.– Zoo Miami breaks all-time attendance record by welcoming more than 1 million guests in fiscal year 2021. Following closures and setbacks from the global pandemic and years of coming close to the milestone, Zoo Miami makes history with more than 1 million visitors.

“We are beyond excited to have reached this milestone, especially during an unprecedented pandemic. We are forever grateful for the support of our community who visited us as soon as we re-opened and for those that continue to visit. We thank you for enjoying the fresh air, flora and fauna at Zoo Miami. The benefits of nature are immeasurable for good heath of the mind and body,” said Will Elgar, Zoo Miami Director.

Guests are to expect a celebration to come in the New Year. Visitors can look forward to enjoying music, giveaways, surprises, and special activities.

Zoo Miami will continue to have a lot to celebrate in 2022. The New Year will bring them the opening of a new Sea Turtle hospital to help heal and nurture turtles in need so that they can return to the wild. They also will continue making plans for the new Animal Hospital to replace the current hospital that opened in 1986.

“Our goal has always been to provide premium care for all our animals. To do this, it is essential to have an experienced veterinary team (already in place) and an animal care facility that meets today’s modern standards followed by other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) institutions and private state-of-the-art veterinary hospitals. Other 2022 plans involve enhancing current animal exhibits,” said Elgar.

About Zoo Miami

Travel the world in one day by foot, on a safari cycle or on a tram tour! With almost 750 acres and 4 miles of walkways, Zoo Miami is home to more than 3,000 animals representing more than 500 different species. A proud advocate for local, national and international wildlife, Zoo Miami is involved in 30 wildlife and environmental conservation initiatives annually across five continents. From jaguars in the Amazon, tigers in Asia, to koalas in Australia and crocodiles in the Florida Everglades, a trip to Zoo Miami will transport you around the globe with refreshing water play areas, up close animal encounters and feedings.

Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 street; Miami, FL 33177. General zoo admission is: $22.95/adult, plus tax and $18.95/child (3-12) plus tax. Children under two, zoo members, and parking are free. Zoo Miami’s hours are 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; last ticket sold at 4 p.m. For information and tickets, please visit http://www.zoomiami.org or call (305) 251-0400.

Like this: Like Loading...