Miami-Dade County Mayor to welcome students back to campus, visit FIU vaccination sites

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will visit FIU to greet students during the first week of classes. This week FIU welcomed over 50,000 students for the fall semester, including a freshman class of over 4,500 students from 322 high schools across the U.S. and 35 international high schools, representing 47 countries.

Levine Cava will visit the FIU-run COVID-19 vaccination site at the Ernest R. Graham Center. FIU opened the vaccination site in January and has administered more than 14,000 doses. The site is in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health, to encourage and facilitate students, faculty and staff getting their shots.

In addition, the Mayor will visit a mobile vaccination site which opened on Saturday near student housing. This mobile unit is a partnership between Miami-Dade County and the Florida Department of Health.

The Mayor’s last stop will be at an FIU-run COVID-19 testing site in collaboration with Curative. FIU also runs an auxiliary lab for COVID-19 testing.Who:• Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

• FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg

• FIU students

• List in formationWhat:Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava visits FIU’s COVID-19 vaccination sitesWhen:August 24, 2021 — 12:30 p.m.Where:Ernest R. Graham Center (GC)

Modesto Maidique Campus

11200 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33199

(Enter campus on 107Ave. and SW 16 Street. There is visitor parking in either parking garage. The vaccination site in in the Graham Center, across from the bookstore)

