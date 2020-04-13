Becky G releases a new hopeful song and launches a charity campaign to help her community

Becky G premieres the song “They Ain’t Ready”, an R&B ballad with touches of trap that, as the artist herself comments on her social networks, she had been preparing to release for a long time.

The American of Latin origin based in Los Angeles launches this song about love and hope seeking to inspire, encourage and help with her message in these difficult times for people around the planet.

In Becky’s own words: “This song represents many things that are important to me, but especially now it speaks of hope. I trust that it can mean something positive for you too.”

Also, Becky G has created a new line of merchandising for this launch. All the income generated by the sale of merchandising will be donated to the L.A. Foundation. Students Most In Need, an organization that is part of the California Community Foundation that helps underprivileged students access digital technology to attend online classes.

It also helps them by providing them with food and other items that they or their families may need during quarantine so that they can continue with their classes during the closing of schools. On YouTube you can also access a donation for said foundation along with the link to the official video clip of this song that will be released in the early hours of this Tuesday, April 14. More information on the web www.lastudentsmostinneed.org.

Like this: Like Loading...