Mitsubishi anunció hoy los precios y el equipamiento del nuevo Mitsubishi Outlander del 2025

Niveles de equipamiento del Outlander 2025 (datos de fábrica) MSRP (2WD) MSRP (S-AWC)

ES

Standard equipment: New 18-inch alloy wheels Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM Front USB-C ports 12.3” Smartphone-link Display Audio w/ Navigation – SiriusXM® 360L with 3-month All Access trial YAMAHA® Premium 8-speaker audio Mitsubishi Connect with Safeguard 5-year trial and Remote services 12-month trial Heated Front Seats (S-AWC models only) LED Interior Lighting Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror Full LED Headlights and Taillights Blind Spot Warning $29,645 $31,445

SE

All ES equipment, plus: Semi-Autonomous Driving Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Traffic Jam Assist Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) New 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels Heated front seats Rear USB Ports Updated 15W Smartphone Wireless Charger All-New Available Light Gray Interior Hands-free Power Liftgate Electric Folding Mirrors Front Parking Sensors $32,395 $34,195

SE w/ Tech Package

All SE equipment, plus: YAMAHA® ULTIMATE® 12-speaker premium audio Power Panoramic Sunroof 12.3” Digital Driver Display $35,595 $37,395

SEL

All SE equipment, plus: Leather Seating w/ New Quilting Pattern Aluminum Sport Pedals Heated Steering Wheel Ventilated Front Seats Power Panoramic Sunroof HomeLink Garage Door Opener 12.3” Digital Driver Display Reverse Auto Tilt Mirrors Silver Roof Rails 3-zone Auto Climate Control Heated Rear Seats $36,995 $38,795

SEL w/ Premium Package

All SE equipment, plus: New YAMAHA® ULTIMATE® 12-speaker premium audio Head-Up Display New Semi-Aniline Premium Leather (Brick Brown) Two-Tone Roof Digital Rearview Mirror w/ Rear Camera+HomeLink® $40,045 $41,845